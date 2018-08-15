© Unknown



Omarosa Manigault-Newman seems like quite the gold-digger, and one thing gold-diggers do is make spectacular claims sure to get them attention.There is no story the news media would like to tell more than this one: "Trump caught using n-word." Manigault-Newman knows this, and she needs attention. So last week she tried to give them that story by making the claim that she had heard Trump say the world backstage while she was working on The Apprentice.Aside from the question of whether anyone should even care, let's consider how we might determine whether we believe the claim. After all, if it's strictly Manigault-Newman herself claiming to be a witness, and there was no one else to corroborate it, then it'sBut often people who tell tall tales can't resist the temptation to make them taller, and that's where they tend to get in trouble. In Manigault-Newman's new book Unhinged,I have no idea if Manigault-Newman was really told by someone that Luntz had made that claim, or if she just made it up. Either way, the fact that she didn't check with him shows how seriously she took the research for her book, which is to say she didn't take it seriously at all.There is also this:If she's not lying now about him saying it, then she was lying during the campaign when she told everyone she didn't consider him a racist. Either way, her credibility is shot.But when your own supposed corroborating witnesses are coming forward and contradicting your claims, I think the best thing we can do with you is to just ignore you. Sorry if that causes a problem for your gold-digging, but people who lie don't deserve any gold.