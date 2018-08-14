© Tobias Schwarz / Reuters

Two letters containing white powder were sent to the American and Israeli embassies in Berlin last month, German authorities say. Police are investigating the incidents.The Israeli embassy received the first letter on July 24, while a second letter was sent to the US embassy two days later, a police spokesperson told AP. Neither embassy has commented on the incidents, but German police have already identified at least one suspect.- on numerous occasions. The US ambassador to Canada, Kelly Craft, received a letter containing white powder in June. The substance proved to be harmless.A larger anthrax scare occurred in 2008, when US embassies in more than a dozen countries across Europe received letters containing an unidentified white power.