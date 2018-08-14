Society's Child
'White powder' sent to American and Israeli embassies in Berlin
RT
Tue, 14 Aug 2018 17:35 UTC
The Israeli embassy received the first letter on July 24, while a second letter was sent to the US embassy two days later, a police spokesperson told AP. Neither embassy has commented on the incidents, but German police have already identified at least one suspect.
US diplomatic compounds have been targeted by "white powder" - feared to be anthrax or other deadly substances - on numerous occasions. The US ambassador to Canada, Kelly Craft, received a letter containing white powder in June. The substance proved to be harmless.
A larger anthrax scare occurred in 2008, when US embassies in more than a dozen countries across Europe received letters containing an unidentified white power.
14 August 2018: Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, collapses during a storm, killing 35 people
The eye sees only what the mind is prepared to comprehend.
- Robertson Davies
