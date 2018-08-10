© Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters (file photo)

Two people have been killed in Gaza, including a paramedic on duty, the Palestinian Health Ministry reports. The Palestinian Red Crescent reports thatThe Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) told RT it "condemns the killing of the medic Abdullah al-Qatati while on duty today by the Israeli occupation in Rafah.""Abdullah volunteered with the Medical Relief Society to provide medical assistance to affected people during the March of Return," it said.The violence took place as Palestinians in Gaza continue their weekly March of Return protests amidst heightened attacks between the Israel Defense Forces and Hamas' al Qassam Brigade.The weekly protests see Palestinians calling for their right to return to the land they were expelled from during the foundation of the state of Israel. More than 150 Palestinians have been killed since the protests began on March 30. Qatati is the third paramedic to be killed in the protests.