Chinese army
© CCTV 中文 / Facebook
Beijing's top-notch military hardware is showcased in a bombastic recruitment ad which went viral on Chinese social media. The blockbuster-like video was produced for Army Day.

The ad titled 'I Am a Chinese Soldier' began circulating in China last week. It starts with touching scenes of servicemen departing from their families. "Peace behind me, war in front of me," the narrator is heard saying, describing the sacrifices the soldiers make leaving their loved ones behind, the National Interest reported.

The video then drastically changes its tone, turning into an extravaganza of Chinese military might. Accompanied by an epic soundtrack, it includes fighter jets, tanks, an aircraft carrier strike group, numerous artillery pieces, and ballistic missiles. The ad also features the grueling training the soldiers undergo, preparing for combat.