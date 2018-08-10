© Getty Images

India will remain the world's fastest-growing economy as the country begins reaping the rewards of the ongoing structural reforms, according to Ranil Salgdo, the IMF's mission chief for India.Solgado described India's $2.6 trillion economy as an elephant that is starting to run. Growth of the world's sixth-biggest economy is expected to soar to 7.3 percent in the current fiscal year, ending in March 2019, and 7.5 percent next year. The current pick-up reportedly follows a drop to 6.7 percent in the previous fiscal year.At the same time, the IMF called on governors of Asia's third-largest economy for action to curb inflation andThe fund expects India to see a "broadly positive outlook" to "strengthening investment and robust private consumption," but expressed concerns over risks tied to higher fuel prices and the weakening national currency.Among the reforms implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, the IMF highlighted the introduction of a nationwide goods and services tax in 2017, which replaced dozens of state and national taxes. However, the IMF urged further improvement in the country's tax system and continued reforms."India would benefit from further liberalization of trade and foreign investment," the reports said.The institution expects inflation to grow to 5.2 percent this financial year, well above the target of four percent set by India's central bank and a 17-year low of 3.6 during the last fiscal year. India's current account deficit will reportedly widen to 2.6 percent.