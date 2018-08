© Wikipedia



The deceased were found in a room on the fourth floor of Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York, after shots were reported at 9:39am local time, Westchester County Police Safety Commissioner Tom Gleason said at a press conference. He added that a .38-caliber revolver was found at the scene.Gleason did not confirm whether the shooter was indeed the victim's husband, referring to him only as a "visitor.""I arrived to the hospital and I was notified by other hospital personnel that they had been evacuated and that there was apparently a shooter on the fourth floor of the hospital," Westchester Medical Center employee Jaime Kuhn told LoHud.A local resident tweeted that he could see four helicopters hovering near the hospital.