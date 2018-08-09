Westchester Medical Center
Two people in their 70s have died in an alleged murder-suicide at a New York hospital, with staff telling patients that a husband shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

The deceased were found in a room on the fourth floor of Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York, after shots were reported at 9:39am local time, Westchester County Police Safety Commissioner Tom Gleason said at a press conference. He added that a .38-caliber revolver was found at the scene.

Gleason did not confirm whether the shooter was indeed the victim's husband, referring to him only as a "visitor."

"I arrived to the hospital and I was notified by other hospital personnel that they had been evacuated and that there was apparently a shooter on the fourth floor of the hospital," Westchester Medical Center employee Jaime Kuhn told LoHud.

The fourth floor of the hospital is reportedly where the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is located.

A local resident tweeted that he could see four helicopters hovering near the hospital.