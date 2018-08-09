According to her, during an exhibition devoted to the 10th anniversary of the events of August, 2008, Phillips shouted out anti-Georgian and anti-NATO slogans.
"The diplomatic police which was called to the scene worked quickly and detained Graham Phillips," added Beruchashvili.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia also reported about the detention of the journalist, without having given his name.
"He without the permission disrupted the exhibition, loudly shouted slogans against NATO and accused Georgia of providing incorrect information for the British audience," noted the department.
Several clips of the incident are below:
Via ria.ru
Comment: Some samples of Mr. Phillips excellent work. He is a fearless war reporter, documenting real facts that can be set against government spin.