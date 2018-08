© Jon Nazca / Reuters



Spanish fighter jets taking part in a NATO Air policing mission over Estonia have been temporarily suspended from completing their duties, after one of the pilots erroneously fired an armed missile during a training flight.All the jets then safely returned to their Saiuliai air base in Lithuania, the ministry said, adding that it has opened an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the Estonian authorities decided to ban the Spanish aircraft from taking part in the air policing missions over its territory for a while.the Estonian Defense Minister Juri Luik said, as cited by the national ERR broadcaster.ERR reports that the Portuguese Air Force will take Spain's place as part of the mission for the time being."The most important thing is to ensure safety and find out what happened, together with our allies," Luik said, commenting on his decision.The projectile in question is an AMRAAM-type air-to-air missile with a firing range of 100 kilometers that carries a warhead fitted with explosives of up to 10 kilograms.The Estonian Air Force launched a search operation on Tuesday evening.The Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas called the incident "horrible" and "regrettable." However, he nevertheless praised the NATO mission as a "very important and necessary part of ensuring Estonia's security."