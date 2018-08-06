© ZeroHedge



To date, the FBI has disclosed no evidence that Russia's efforts - which amounted to the disclosure of mildly embarrassing emails stolen from the Democrats and small-bore misinformation campaigns on social media - impacted the result of the 2016 election.

Any doubt that the Trump/Russia investigation is an Orwellian plot aimed at overturning a democratic election in the name of democracy was erased on July 21 when the DOJ released FISA warrant documents used to authorize spying on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.compiled by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele for an opposition research firm, Fusion GPS, that was paid millions by the Clinton campaign to dig up dirt on Trump.The FBI regularly receives raw, unproven, ax-to-grind material. Its job is to independently investigate such allegations to determine if there is any there there.Instead of identifying and interviewing those figures,No one has challenged former FBI Director James Comey's description of the Steele dossier as "salacious and unverified."The DOJ then misled the court when it said, "the FBI speculates" that GPS Fusion was "likely looking for information to discredit Trump.In fact, as liberal reporters Michael Isikoff and David Corn write in their new book, Russian Roulette, the FBI "knew from the outset that Steele [and GPS Fusion] had an agenda and that he was likely working for the Democrats."This means that in late 2016, it claims it believed Page was knowingly working for a foreign enemy. Page denies the charge and nearly two years later, he has not been charged with a crime.As far as we can tell from the heavily redacted documents, the DOJ did not inform the judges reviewing the application that the FBI told Page in 2013 that Russians might be trying to recruit him.As Paul Sperry reported for RealClearInvestigations, FBI special agent Gregory Monaghan described Page in a sworn 2015 complaint as a "guileless victim" who was only "interested in business opportunities in Russia."This deception is part a larger campaign of misinformation promulgated by Democrats and the mainstream media.This is a serious matter. But it is not, as the left claims, the cyber version of Pearl Harbor.The United States, for example, has a long history of meddling in foreign elections and spying on foreign leaders. Two recent examples:While Democrats claim this "meddling" is their concern,The Trump associates indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller - including Paul Manafort - have been charged with crimes unrelated to the campaign or, like the low-level volunteer George Papadopoulos, with giving inconsistent statements on innocuous matters.Nevertheless, Democrats, their media allies and, most dangerously the powers of the state, continue to push the false collusion narrative, dishonestly comparing this probe to Watergate.This timeGiven the ugly partisanship of our politics, I fear this won't stop with Trump, but will become the new norm.