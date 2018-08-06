© South China Morning Post



"Today, Prime Minister Conte and I are pleased to announce a new strategic dialogue between Italy and the United States that will enhance cooperation on a range of issues. This includes joint security efforts in the Mediterranean, where we recognize Italy's leadership role in the stabilization of Libya and North Africa."

"Both parties had agreed to set up a "steering committee in the Mediterranean between Italy and the United States. I would say that we're almost twin countries in which Italy is becoming a reference point in Europe and a privileged interlocutor for the United States, for the main threats and challenges that we have before us, terrorism, and for all the crises that we see in the Mediterranean and, in particular, in regards to Libya."



"Secondly, the American administration also recognizes that Italy has a leadership role as a promoter country that will lead to the stabilization of Libya. And of course, this with the great respect for the Libyan population."

"We are going to organize, in agreement with President Trump, I'm going to organize a conference on Libya. We would like to deal and discuss all of the issues relating to the Libyan people involving all of the stakeholders, actors, protagonists in the whole of the Mediterranean. We are going to discuss economic aspects but also social aspects; the protection of civil rights; the problem of constitutional process, of issuing and passing laws (inaudible) to enable Libya in particular to get to democratic elections in a condition of the utmost stability."

On July 21. 2018, President of the USA, Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte held a press conference and in that press conference, President Trump stated that the US recognized Italy's leadership in the Mediterranean.First, I must state in regards to this agreement,These militia's are mercenaries and terrorists; they are the reason that Libya remains unstable as they continue their theft of Libyan assets and their acts of terror against the Libyan people.headed by Serraj and his criminal family (who also continue to steal from Libya). The UN puppet government's mandate ran out last December and was never confirmed by the Libyan people so it's mandate was never legitimate from the start.The criminals (Muslim Brotherhood, Al Qaeda, Ansar Al Sharia) supported by the western Zionists (New World Order cabal) who had agreed to the election supported by the UN; did not accept the outcome as they were all thrown out. Consequently, the losers attacked the winners homes and families and forced that duly elected government to move it's headquarters to the Eastern city of Tobruk.There is to be a country wide election in Libya this year. All the foreign players who want a piece of Libya's great insitu assets are now speaking about the "election" and their desire to help Libya achieve peace. Don't ever believe that they are benevolent and here just to help the Libyan people.with olive plantations, date orchards, etc. They did not allow the Libyan people to own their own land and made them the slaves of the rich Italian land owners.for the horrible crimes against humanity they committed in Libya.instead they started to work with the criminals that steal from Libya every day. Ever wonder why the Libyan people would not trust Italy?In 1969, the great tribes of Libya held a bloodless coup against the old despot king (who was installed by England as a puppet), The tribes appointed Ghadafi as leader because he was well educated, charismatic and held great dreams for the Libyan people. At the time Ghadafi took over, he gave every Libyan the land that they had been used as slaves on by the Italians. This was the first time in Libyan history that the Libyans became land owners. From 1969 to 2011,with the highest yearly wage of $15,800 (higher than India and China). The people shared in the wealth of the country with such benefits as free medical, free education, subsidized homes, free utilities, cheap fuel, no taxes, gifts of money at marriage, land grants, food banks etc, etc.All development, all benefits and all security in Libya is gone now.After the destruction was complete, the NWO cabal installed their own puppets and mercenaries to keep the Libyan people from retaking control of their own country. I should add that theand has not been seen since.As you can see,illegal embargoes by the UN against the Libyan army purchasing arms, puppet so called leaders who do not work for Libya, mercenaries armed and funded by Zionists to steal assets and keep sovereignty away from the Libyan people.I cannot state this strongly enough, unless and until the leaders of the largest tribes in Libya and the Supreme leader of all the tribes, Sheik Ali Alahwel, are brought into any and all discussions, there will be no "fix" to the problem created by NATO and its crimes against humanity in Libya.As a final statement/request, I ask for all those who read this, if you have any contacts into the Italian government to please contact me or at very least make sure Conte sees this report.I will make sure any contact is private and goes directly to the leaders of the Great Tribes of Libya.