Libya will have countrywide historic elections in 2018. The first election will be to elect a new House of Representatives and the second will be for President.Until Dr. Saif al Islam Ghadafi announced his candidacy for President via a family spokesman, Basem al-Hashimi al-Soul, on Egyptian TV this month, only about 300,000 Libyans had registered to vote, showing a distinct lack of interest or trust in any so-called candidate.After Dr. Saif's candidacy was confirmed publicly, the voter registration went from 300,000 to 1,681,818 as reported by the High National Elections Commission on December 27, 2017.The Great tribes of Libya now openly begin their support of Dr. Saif as president of Libya as does the African Union now standing with the Great Tribes of Libya. You will see below a current photo ofat a conference in Egypt supporting Dr. Saif.Finally, after 7 years of suffering, exile, homelessness, deaths, terrorism and oppression, theThey know the Ghadafi family and they trust them to put the interest of the Libyan people first. They know that Moammar Ghadafi was the first legitimate Libyan leader, that he gave the land stolen by Italy back to the Libyan people, that he developed the country and shared oil profits with the people. He encouraged good free healthcare and education and he emancipated women in the 1970's.They know that he was there and understands the Great Jamahiriya that was developed by his father andThey know that he loves his country and her people and he is their brother.Those who sit illegally in puppet governments stealing and oppressing the Libyan people, know that their days are numbered especially when the Libyan people stand to vote, as they have no real support inside Libya.The tribes have told me to pay no attention to these lies, the people of Libya will speak through their votes. But, still I want to make it clear to all the world to beware of negative reporting about Dr. Saif al Islam Ghadafi (desperate criminals take desperate measures). The ICC continues to use the same tired lies against Dr. Saif that they used against his father and refuse to drop their charges even though they have no proof that any of the charges are legitimate (which they are not). The ICC is nothing but a political tool of the Khazarian Zionists, the same criminals that destroyed Libya using the same old lies.The Libyan people by huge majority, support Dr. Saif al Islam Ghadafi for the president of Libya, no amount of threats or lies or dirty tricks will stop them from supporting their chosen leader. It is not for the UN, the US, the UK, France, Italy, the UAE, Saudia Arabia or Israel to dictate who the leader of Libya should be. It is up to the legitimate Libyan citizens working with their brothers and sisters via their tribal structure (all Libyans are members of tribes) to choose who will lead their country. God speed them to victory.