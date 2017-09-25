Saif Gaddafi can run for Libya President, says UN envoy



"The UN envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame, has disclosed a little bit bold detail about his upcoming action plan in Libya; that is, allowing Moamar Gaddafi's loyalists and ex-regime officials to run for parliamentary and presidential elections.In a one-on-one interview with France 24, Salame said ex-regime and Gaddafi loyalists, including Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi, can be part of the forthcoming political process under the auspices of the United Nations. "Parliamentary and presidential elections must be open for all." He remarked.



Elections' laws shouldn't cherry-pick who must or mustn't be part of them, Salame indicated, saying Gaddafi-era officials can partake and "I myself held talks with them in public," he went on."Islamists are a big portion of the current political strife and they will be part of the process, but if we're talking about the violence-advocating groups, those are outside the democratic process at their own will." He continued.



He also talked about starting the action plan by first devising an elections law and then the other steps will subsequently follow.



Meanwhile, from New York, Salame announced his action plan for Libya, which he said will have three stages that by 2018 will see Libya going into presidential and parliamentary elections."

Of course it is absurd to think that the Libyan people need permission from the UN to hold an election and decide who can run in that election. It proves the ICC is not respected and their opinion is not relative to anything happening in Libya. Also, I must comment that the Great Tribes of Libya have their own schedule for this election which may or may not meet the schedule of the UN. The bottom line is that there is only one solution to bring peace and security back to Libya and her people. There is no support and never has been for radical Islamists, terrorists, Muslim Brotherhood or any other western supported armed control of Libya.