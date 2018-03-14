© Unknown



The Toubou tribe of Libya resides in the deep south of Libya. They are a nomadic dark skinned tribe that has resided in Libya for thousands of years. They are a peaceful tribe and fully enjoyed their land and home under Ghadafi who supported all the nomadic tribes and gave them assistance, freedom and respect.The Toubou tribes were aware that 2011 was a false flag criminal attack on the sovereign country of Libya and they stood with their Libyan brothers against the invaders. Because of thisIn 2011, the Zionists owned media put out the lie that Ghadafi was bringing in mercenaries from Africa to fight the mercenaries brought into Libya by NATO. This was a blatant lie, butThe genocide was horrendous and many mass graves exist today with thousands of black bodies, a war crime beyond imagining that the world turned, and still turns, a blind eye.The Toubou tribes are more difficult to attack and destroy as they are more nomadic and have less centralization for the mercenaries and NATO to bomb. They are desert people, understand and live in the desert and cannot be routed out like those in cities. Moving forward to today,that is fighting everyday against the radical Islamic mercenaries still holding parts of Libya hostage. This stance for a free Libya makes the Toubou a target of the criminals who would continue their illegal occupation and theft of Libya. Below is a famous poem/song of the Toubou tribes:A Libyan Toubou in Kuffra singing for Libyan ResistanceWe are born here.We live here.We die here.No to aggression.No room for aggressors.No room for invaders and imperialists.Kuffra is not the place of aggression.The people here detest aggression.Yousuf was killed by the aggressor he went to join.The aggressor knows no peace.This is our land, the history of eternity knows us.Our soul lives in this sand, this is our land.We will never and not will compromise.Haftar disguises who he is by alleging that he is fighting the militias and mercenaries to help Libya. This is all a ruse.he spent 35 years of his life in the US near Langley, VA, home of the CIA. He was taken out of Libya in the 70's by the CIA whom he had joined to fight against his own country of Libya during the Chad wars. When they lost, he was spirited to safety by the CIA to the US.brought into Libya to destroy the country. After the country was bombed to oblivion and handed to the mercenaries, Haftar pretended to change sides and fight against the invaders (no one in Libya believe this).The Tobruk Government is partially infiltrated with rats that take orders from the same place as Haftar, so they managed this appointment, against the wishes of many in the Tobruk Government and the Libyan tribes. Consequently, Haftar has NO support in Libya but he does have CIA support, soHe has very few in his army maybe 300 at the most. He takes a few detours and actually does cleanse a few areas to look good, but(those fighting against the occupiers for their country).This brings us to the attacks on the Toubou. Haftar, thinking he is king of Libya, hasHe has threatened to attack and kill them if they do not leave. Haftar is claiming (he is beyond contempt) that the Toubou tribes assisted and brought in African mercenaries in 2011. This is the Zionist (Khazarian Mafia) continuing their false flag lies of 2011. Haftar's masters at the CIA cannot have the support of the Toubou for sovereign Libya.All of Libya, all the people/tribes now want their country and sovereignty back. There is no support for the phony revolution. The only ones hanging on are the criminal militias in Tripoli and Misurata and the CIA troll Haftar. Their biggest fear is of the upcoming election.He will be elected and at that point the occupiers are finished as all Libyans will stand with him as he brings freedom and sovereignty back to their beloved Libya.This article/report is meant to enlighten the world about the continued war crimes and racist atrocities being committed in Libya by the New World Order Cabal (Khazarian Zionist mafia). We ask all the people of the world to stand against these kinds of war crimes and atrocities against humanity - stand with the Libyan people as they struggle against the evil that would destroy this world.