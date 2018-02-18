February 17th is the anniversary of one of the greatest crimes against humanity in current times perpetrated against the sovereign country of Libya.The false flag was perpetrated by starting an uprising the Middle East and North Africa that was called theThis uprising wasOf course they found mercenaries who joined their cause for pay to completely destabilize the MENA region (Middle East North Africa). Most of these mercenaries were radical Islamists and were part of radical groups known asand others. (they change their names to confuse the West but they all work together).etc. Again all the same, funded, armed and trained by the criminal cabal known as the New World Order.One of the main reasons for this attack was because many of the countries in that region were not members of and controlled by the bankers that would control the entire world with their Babylonian Debt scheme and fiat worthless currency.The currency had moved ahead and was to be centered out of the Comoro Islands.from the darkness of poverty and control by the western Zionists, would have destroyed the criminal bankers and their toilet paper currency. This is one of the main reasons why Ghadafi was killed.There were other reasons and the Khazarian Zionists saw their opportunity to invade, steal and destroy the entire country of Libya.to remove the embargo from Libya that had existed for over 30 years (over another lie). Of course, as soon as the false flag was started and the media joined all the lies,Thus using Libya's own money to destroy their country.The criminals who would destroy Libya, joined hands with the 4% of Libyans that were radical Islamists. Most of these men were either in exile or prison as Ghadafi and 96% of all Libyans are against radical Islam.and there were US soldiers on the ground (we have video proof).These weapons were filtered through Qatar and brought into Libya by boat with the help of NATO (this we also have video and photo proof).As a side bar:There were 20,000 shoulder mounted man-pad rockets sent into Libya by Clinton () and we have this proved by a very credible source. One of these rockets shot down a US military helicopter in Afghanistan and the rocket was found causing a huge problem. This fact made it necessary for Stevens to attempt to get back the rockets with the help of Turkey.(installed by Clinton and a 30 year friend of the Clintons). We have proof of this in the security report about Stevens death as investigated by the Libyan security.What happened after the UN voted to do a no fly zone in Libya in early 2011,They bombed homes, schools, power supplies, food supplies, water supplies, hospitals, Universities, hotels, ports, the great man made river, oil fields, gas fields, etc.The Libyan army made every attempt to save the Libyan people as there were so few Libyans that supported this mess in Libya but the Libyan army had been embargoed from purchasing any weapons and most of their stores had been stolen or bombed.Tripoli was the strong hold against the illegal war and as it was the largest city in Libya with approximately 2 million people. It was very difficult for the NATO mercenaries to invade Tripoli, butNATO not only created their criminal war crimes by bombing civilians everyday, butThese are war crimes and not allowed by the Geneva convention. The hardships forced upon the Libyan people by these crimes were horrific.Finally after months and months of destruction, horror and pain, NATO still did not control Libya and theWe sat with Sheik Ali Alahwel (Supreme Leader of all the Tribes) in the lobby of the Radison Hotel in late August of 2011 as he was delivered a final copy of that Constitution. The tribes had taken the demands of the UN at their word and had created what they thought would stop the attack upon their country.Next they bombed and bombed destroying anything possible leaving people shattered and hopeless.NATO gave Tripoli to these criminals, to rape, steal, destroy anything as they so desired. This act was absolute confirmation to the tribes what was being said about creating so called democracy in Libya was a lie and that they were completely infiltrated with spies.We were there in Tripoli and were witness to these heinous atrocities. In the end,He offered to put our names on the list for the diplomats on a ship that was being sent by the Prime Minister of Malta. The Russian Ambassador to Libya at that time, H.E. Mr. Maksim Maksimov, told us that he knew our country would not help us but that he would do what he could. We were most grateful.In the end,After getting back home, we were targeted at the airport by the FBI and my husband was taken into interrogation for hours going through all his luggage. I had all the proof of the war crimes on my person (a 500 gb hard drive), but as usual, I was a woman and offered no threat or so they thought. We attempted many times to contact people in DC and bring forward information passed to us from the tribes.It was during this time the tribes appointed us as their official spokespersons so that we could have standing to present their documents. Soon the CIA, FBI and DIA all came to our home I believe in an attempt to retrieve all our proof which they did not get and finally we were told by the CIA that if we did not forget about what we saw in Libya that we would have no life.As for Libya, the horrors continue. Thehas continued to move their radical mercenaries into Libya, army and funding them. They continue to steal assets and they install (illegally) their puppets to control all the ministries and banks.so they control how little or how much success that army has in cleansing the country of the criminal occupiers.The Libyan Dinar has been destroyed by these same banksters, dropping from 1.35 per 1 USD to 8 per 1 USD, making purchases of everyday necessities very difficult. Food is at a premium and the once free healthcare system is now suffering with no medicine and doctors and a requirement to pay in "foreign" cash. Still many, at least one million Libyans live in exile as there is very little security and hope for them in Libya.Of the 6.5 million Libyans in 2010, NATO and theStill the country suffers with militias roaming the streets and threatening people who would just go about their daily activities.Since 2011 this dark skinned tribe in Libya has been homeless with thousands living in containers and tents. February 1st, marked the date when all of the tribes and even the puppet governments agreed for the Tawergha to return to their homes. But the criminals in Misurata took their weapons and blocked the roads to their homes,On this the anniversary of the horrific story of the sovereign country of Libya, we ask the world to step forward and speak out for the Libyan people. It is time to give Libya back to the Libyan people. The great tribes of Libya know how to cleanse their country and bring it back to their sovereignty. The rest of the world can only help - if asked.The great Libyan army must be led by a real Libyan not a CIA operative.We and the people of the world stand with the Great Tribes of Libya in their quest to make their country secure and sovereign again.