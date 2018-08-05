spain heatwave
© AP Photo/Francisco Seco
People cool off in an urban beach at Madrid's Rio park, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Spain’s Meteorological Agency says eight provinces in the southern Andalusia region and around Madrid are under high risk because of the heatwave.
The intense heat wave in the southwestern part of the Iberian peninsula continues. For three days in a row now temperatures have peaked at 46-47 °C. Today will be hot again, with peak temperatures just slightly lower than in the past days.

This has been an very intense heat wave for parts of Spain and Portugal. While it did not break the all time European record, temperatures climbed to 46.6 °C on Friday. Yesterday pushed up to at least 46.6 °C, we will be posting an analysis shortly.

Today will be another very hot day, however, peak temperatures will likely be about a degree or so lower than the past few days. Expect peak temperatures around 44-45 °C. The hottest regions will again be southern and central Portugal and southwestern Spain (Andalusia and Extremadura).

Temperatures in southwestern Iberia August 4, 2018