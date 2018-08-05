© Press TV/File



In a statement released on Friday, the Israeli military said it had started evacuating the Mazor Ladach clinic, which has been set up in August 2017 to provide medical care to terrorists fleeing into Israel.The statement added that some 6,800 terrorists had been treated in the clinic.It also said that the hospital had been set up in cooperation with an American humanitarian organization to respond "the lack of proper medical options in Syria".Israel, the statement said, holds the Syrian government responsible for "all that transpires in Syrian territory" while maintaining a policy of non-intervention, adding that Tel Aviv was "following events in the area [Golan Heights] and is prepared for any eventuality."In 2013, Israel launched the so-called Operation Good Neighbor to provide basic medical treatment to the wounded anti-Damascus Takfiri terrorists in its own medical facilities.However, latest reports say the Israeli army has begun to scale back the operation as Syria deals more blows to terror outfits on the battlefield near the occupied territories in Golan.Israel has recently beefed up its military presence on the occupied side of Syria's Golan Heights, deploying more military equipment and forces to the region. It has also increased its aerial assaults against the Syrian army.The evacuation was largely seen as an evidence of the much-reported collaboration between Tel Aviv and anti-Damascus terrorists.On Thursday, Israeli minister of military affairs admitted that the government of President Bashar al-Assad was regaining control of the Syrian territory and that stability is returning to Golan.Avigdor Lieberman said the situation in Syria was returning to how it was before the conflict began in 2011.