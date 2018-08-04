© Mohammed Salem/Reuters



Some 25 Palestinians have been injured, mostly by gunfire from the Israeli army, during violent clashes at the Gaza border, Gaza Health Ministry reports. The injured demonstrators have been evacuated. Their condition is unknown.Friday's demonstrations, a continuation of the Great March of Return protests, were also a protest against the death of 17-year-old Mohammed Tarek Dar Yusuf. The Palestinian teen broke into a settlement home and stabbed three Israelis last week, including one who later died from his wounds. Yusuf was shot and killed in July 27.March organizers called for the mass participation in order to "send a message to the Palestinians not to surrender to the terrorist dictates of Israel until the blockade is lifted."by Israeli forces since the outbreak of the Gaza border protests on March 30. Since then, hundreds of thousands have been injured.