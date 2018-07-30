Society's Child
Police claim handcuffed teen shot herself in the head during a traffic stop, witnesses disagree
Dawn Wilson, the mother of 19-year-old Sarah Wilson has come forward to speak out about the inconsistencies in the case and the possibility of something far more sinister than a suicide.
"In all of her life I have never known of her to shoot a gun, own a gun, or even hold a gun," said Wilson. "I'm not pointing fingers, I don't know what happened. I wasn't there, but I need to know, and I think that's fair I'm her mom."
Wilson explained to ABC 13 that her daughter was the passenger in a car that was pulled over during a traffic stop. Police told Wilson that during the stop, Sarah produced a gun and used it to take her own life.
"Things are not matching up, somewhere somehow, there is a discrepancy," said Wilson who said that police have told her one thing while telling the media something completely different.
"She was handcuffed, and she managed to put a revolver in her mouth while handcuffed. That's what the investigator told me last night," said Wilson. "If that is the case its very unfortunate and tragic but there is a level of negligence there."
Even more terrifying than a handcuffed teen somehow managing to get a gun and put it in her mouth to kill herself is the fact that witnesses are saying something entirely different.
"There is a few different stories, but they all end the same, that the police shot her," said Wilson.
What's more, while police are telling the media that this was a routine traffic stop, Wilson said they told her that they'd been investigating the driver and the stop was anything but routine.
"They were investigating the driver, that Chesapeake Police had been investigating the driver, so they had been surveying him," said Wilson.
Wilson told ABC 13 that one of the officers during the stop was also wearing a body camera which could provide many answers about what really happened. However, according to Wilson, police said that the camera malfunctioned during the stop.
A short and very disturbing video of the aftermath of the shooting was posted to social media with the mother's permission. In the video, we can hear the witnesses say that "police shot her."
According to Wilson, Sarah's Facebook page showed no signs of depression. She says her daughter was happy and that she has two younger sisters who she would never want to hurt by taking her own life.
"She's a moody teenager. If there is a mom out there that hasn't heard some of that stuff from their kids, I'd love to meet them," said Wilson.
As for the Chesapeake Police Department, they are remaining tight-lipped and refusing to answer any media questions.
Below is the news story on this tragic incident.