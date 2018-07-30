Skier
Norwegian Olympic cross-country skiing gold medalist Vibeke Skofterud has been found dead at the age of 38 after a tragic jet ski accident in southern Norway.

Skofterud was found by rescue services near the island of St. Helen at around noon on Sunday after being reported missing overnight.

Police are investigating the cause of death but are treating the tragic incident as an accident, according to Spiegel. The former cross country skier was said to have been traveling alone at the time of her death.

Skofterud (far left) was part of the Norwegian gold medal-winning team in Vancouver in 2010.
Skofterud won gold as part of Norway's 4 x 5km relay team at the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010, and was also a double world champion in the discipline.

After the news of her death emerged, tributes came in from the sporting world.

The Norwegian Ski Association President Erik Roste said: "We received the incredibly sad news of Vibeke's death today, she was an incredible cross-country skier and a great person and we will miss her."

The International Ski Federation offered its condolences to Vibeke's family and friends, while former teammate Marit Bjørgen wrote: "I'm shaking, I'm shocked and devastated, dear Vibeke, you've gone far too early."