Society's Child
Boats loaded with illegal immigrants caught on camera as they land on Spanish tourist beaches
Jack Montgomery
Breitbart
Mon, 30 Jul 2018 12:57 UTC
Footage shared by Diario de Cádiz on Twitter shows an entire boatload of migrants landing in the middle of the packed tourist beach of Zahora on Saturday, July 28th, and disgorging onto the sand, before scattering into the interior unregistered and unvetted.
The incident follows hot on the heels of another illegal landing on Friday at Tarifa, a nudist beach which was not as busy as Zahora due to the time of day.
Footage of the Tarifa landing shows a coast guard or other patrol vessel attempting to stop the migrant boat without success, with the passengers storming the beach while apprehensive locals look on.
Moroccan-dominated gangs running arms, drugs, and unlicensed tobacco products between North Africa and Spain have long been an issue for the Southern European country's authorities, who recently told the El Pais newspaper: "We are in a state of war... And we are losing."
The recent installation of a new Socialist government, which has made a show of being in favour of more open borders at a time when Italy's new populist coalition is cracking down on illegal sea crossings, appears to have left them having to cope with an increased number of migrants as well as conventional criminals.
European security services are concerned that travel of this kind could be used to execute a deadly terror attack, with armed jihadists landing on a beach like the one at Zahora and opening fire on sunbathers in a seaborne version of the Tunisia attack which left 38 mostly British tourists dead in 2017.
Most illegal migrants do not cross the Mediterranean entirely on their own, however, with people-smugglers relying on the tried and true method of towing their human cargo a few miles out to see and then radioing for the European authorities or NGO migrant ferries to collect them and complete the major part of the journey.
Spain has picked up over a thousand illegal migrants over just the last few days in this way, and has now cemented itself as their number one European destination for the first time.
Noctilucent clouds over Estonia, 26 July 2018
Quote of the Day
Our scientific power has outrun our spiritual power. We have guided missiles and misguided men.
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
Recent Comments
Either way, the result will probably be the same. Not very conscientious. Not very adult.
Probably the work of Sayanim to get their hate law in Indiana. That is the way they have always gone about it.
It's just a moronic act of vandalism. Why not just be adult about it, scrub the damn thing off and move on.
The point rather is to debunk the false narrative that there is some kind of dichotomy in modern politics between those who, on one hand, are...
For Syrian troops it is now important to take the country back as quickly as possible. This would force the enemy to concentrate efforts to rescue...
