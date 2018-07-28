Correa supporters Ecuadorian embassy London
© ANDREW COWIE / AFP
Supporters of Rafael Correa outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London
The days of Julian Assange's residence in the Ecuadorian embassy in London are numbered, the country's former president Rafael Correa, who was still at the helm when he offered the WikiLeaks founder asylum, has told RT.

Correa's remarks came amid speculation that his successor, Lenin Moreno, may soon kick Assange out, probably to be arrested by British authorities. According to Assange himself, this would lead to the unsealing of a secret US indictment against him and his extradition to America.

Moreno this week said that, sooner or later, the whistleblower will have to leave the diplomatic mission. However, Ecuador wants to make sure that nothing "poses danger" to the whistleblower's life, the president stressed.

You can be sure that he [Moreno] is a hypocrite. He already has an agreement with the US about what will happen to Assange. And now he's just trying to sweeten the pill by saying he's going to have a dialogue" about conditions of the transfer, Correa told RT Spanish. "I'm afraid ... that Assange's days in our embassy are numbered."

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno, has made no secret that Assange's refuge was a nuisance for his government, which he inherited from Correa. The Australian has been living at the compound since 2012 and has lately been barred by his Ecuadorean hosts from any communications.

Accusing the incumbent Ecuadorian president of "reducing [Assange] to a hacker who snooped in private emails," Correa pointed out that Moreno cannot grasp the complexity of Assange's role in exposing human rights abuses by the US government, or the harsh punishment the 47-year-old will face if extradited to the US.

Correa, who now hosts a show on RT's Spanish service, noted that unless Assange secures safe passage guarantees, he is likely to be prosecuted for espionage and treason "which may carry the death penalty." While Moreno said on Friday that he is trying to negotiate Assange's security guarantees, Correa believes that the activist's fate has already been sealed.

"[Moreno] talks about a dialogue, but everything has already been agreed with the UK government, especially after Vice President Pence's visit to Ecuador a few weeks ago," Correa said.