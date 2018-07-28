© ANDREW COWIE / AFP



The days of Julian Assange's residence in the Ecuadorian embassy in London are numbered, the country's former president Rafael Correa, who was still at the helm when he offered the WikiLeaks founder asylum, has told RT.Correa's remarks came amid speculation that his successor, Lenin Moreno, may soon kick Assange out, probably to be arrested by British authorities. According to Assange himself, this would lead to the unsealing of a secret US indictment against him and his extradition to America.Moreno this week said that, sooner or later, the whistleblower will have to leave the diplomatic mission. However, Ecuador wants to make sure that nothing "poses danger" to the whistleblower's life, the president stressed., Correa told RT Spanish. "I'm afraid ... that Assange's days in our embassy are numbered."Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno, has, which he inherited from Correa. The Australian has been living at the compound since 2012 and has lately been barred by his Ecuadorean hosts from any communications.Accusing the incumbent Ecuadorian president of "reducing [Assange] to a hacker who snooped in private emails," Correa pointed out that Moreno cannot grasp the complexity of Assange's role in exposing human rights abuses by the US government, or the harsh punishment the 47-year-old will face if extradited to the US.Correa, who now hosts a show on RT's Spanish service, noted thatWhile Moreno said on Friday that he is trying to negotiate Assange's security guarantees,"[Moreno] talks about a dialogue, but everything has already been agreed with the UK government, especially after Vice President Pence's visit to Ecuador a few weeks ago," Correa said.