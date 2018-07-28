Journalist
A journalist working with RT was caught in a tear gas attack as she covered the clashes along the Gaza border. Three Palestinians were reportedly killed and dozens injured, mostly by Israeli ammunition during the protests.

A 17-year-old Palestinian died of his wounds on Saturday after being shot by Israeli forces near the Gaza security fence, where protests have been ongoing since March. He became the third fatality of Friday's violence, bringing the total death toll of the Great March of Return to 155, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Friday's demonstration left around 80 participants injured, mostly in the upper part of their body, Gaza-based Hind Khoudari reported standing in the crowds of protesters.

She was covering the clashes, when an IDF drone was spotted above the demonstrators, attacking them with tear gas. Khoudari and her crew are seen suffocating as they inhaled the substance, with medics assisting them and pouring water to clean their eyes.

"It's very dangerous for us to be here, but despite everything we are still here covering all the Israeli violence against the Palestinians," she said after the incident.

