© Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images



A close adviser to Pope Francis has strongly condemned a proposal by Italy's far-right League party to make it obligatory for crucifixes to be displayed in all public spaces, including ports, schools, embassies and prisons.The bill, introduced for debate in parliament earlier this week,In a tweet that went viral on Wednesday, Reverend Antonio Spadaro, the editor of the Jesuit magazine La Civiltà Cattolica, wrote that the crucifix should never be used as a political symbol and said politicians should keep their hands off."The cross is a sign of protest against sin, violence, injustice and death. It is NEVER a sign of identity. It screams of love to the enemy and unconditional welcome. It is an embrace from God without defences," he said.The League has a strong following among devout Catholics, and Salvini - who is also Italy's interior minister and deputy prime minister - often brandishes a rosary during public speeches.Italian priests, however, have been the strongest opponents of his vitriolic anti-immigration stance since his party took power in coalition with the populist Five Star Movement in early June. The leading Roman Catholic weekly, Famiglia Cristiana compared him to Satan on its front cover on Wednesday."The bishops' conference, individual bishops, religious groups: the Church is reacting to the aggressive tone of the interior minister. Nothing personal or ideological, it is just the Gospel," the publication said.Salvini hit back. "They are comparing me to Satan? I don't deserve that," he wrote on Facebook. "I am comforted by the fact that I receive daily support from many women and men of the Church."Salvini, whose popularity has surged since general elections in early March, often exploits religion to galvanise support. During a speech in early July he swore on the gospel to be "loyal to his people" while pledging to create a European-wide alliance against mass immigration.