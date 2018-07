like the world's silence

If documentary films like "Killing Gaza" appeared regularly on American television, public opinion would start turning against Israel overnight. The film, just released by Dan Cohen and Max Blumenthal, is inspiring and sickening. It is being screened at special showings, but has not yet been released to theaters. Fortunately, you can download it here Cohen and Blumenthal arrived in Gaza on August 15, 2014, during a brief ceasefire in Israel's savage air and land assault on the besieged territory. Visitors to this site will recall Cohen's powerful posts and photographs at the time, and in 2015 Blumenthal published an indispensable book ,The 51 Day War: Ruin and Resistance in Gaza."Killing Gaza" is a strong addition to their previous work. In the background are scenes of mass destruction, like a Mediterranean version of Berlin in 1945.Then Cohen was able to return several times over a two-year period, following up with the subjects, until Israel stopped him from coming.Some of the most excruciating footage is from early in the film. Joe Catron, the longtime American activist in Gaza, was an eyewitness, and he narrates how a group of human rights workers tried to use an Israeli ceasefire to look for survivors in the rubble of the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.At the end of the film, you are not surprised to learn that Shamaly's little brother, Wassin, who looks like he's 12 years old, promises to avenge his death.Cohen and Blumenthal also filmed witnesses in Khuza'a, in southeastern Gaza. Hani Najjar show them the interior of his house, in whichThe apologists for Israel who claim that film of human rights abuses is manufactured in "Pallywood" studios should be forced to sit through this sequence.The two filmmakers were themselves eyewitnesses to Israel's final aerial bombardment of the 2014 attack, on Gaza City. They report that the multi-story buildings we see being obliterated "by American-made bunker buster bombs" are middle-class housing developments, not military targets by any stretch of the imagination. A young man stands in front of the rubble of his former apartment home and says: "There are many baffling things,. Even the human rights groups are turning a blind eye. They call for animal rights, but there are no human rights.""Killing Gaza" is long - 1 hour, 37 minutes - because it has to be; it includes footage we will see nowhere else.