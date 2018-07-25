© Athens-Clarke County Police Department / Facebook

Harrowing footage of a US police officer slamming a nine-year-old boy to the ground has surfaced online. The shocking scenes sparked public outrage - leading police to share their own video of what went down in Athens, Georgia.The initial video, released by Athens resident April Collins, went viral when she caught her nine-year-old cousin Eric being forced down and pinned to the ground by police when officers attended the residence to arrest the boy's father over a domestic violence dispute. The footage, uploaded to Facebook on Sunday, caused fury within the community - but the video was not all that it seemed.April Collins' footage, despite being removed from Facebook, is still available on Twitter. The two videos have caused outrage and debate on social media, with people both condemning the police response and questioning the boy's behavior. Facebook user Anna Marie Bennett watched the bodycam footage and commented that she could "not see justification for the amount of force used," adding: "this is a child." Another Facebook user Ali Edwards pointed out that police "should have skills in helping children that are clearly distraught and emotional over the situation."An Athens-Clarke County Police statement confirmed that Police Chief Freeman has ordered an internal affairs investigation into the matter, and the Athens-Clarke County attorney is reviewing the video footage due to juvenile involvement.