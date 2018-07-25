© Ilya Naymushin / Reuters

Russia's gold holdings are approaching the Soviet era record after the central bank added another 106 tons of bullion in the first half of the year. It's part of a plan to diversify national reserves away from the US dollar.The entire gold reserve of the Russian Federation is nearing 2,000 tons with the share of the precious metal in the country's foreign-exchange portfolio reaching a record 18 percent in June. At the same time, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) launched a massive sell-off of US Treasury bonds, having dumped nearly all of the country's holdings.The current gold holdings of 2,000 tons are approaching the Soviet maximum of 2,800 tons reached in 1941. At the moment, Russia's gold and foreign currency holdings total $460 billion with the central bank aiming to increase that figure to $500 billion. Over the last decade, the share of gold in reserves has soared tenfold.