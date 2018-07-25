© Desconocido

Unintended communication through social media may amount to a violation of a restraining order and does not get First Amendment protection, Maine's Supreme Court has ruled, in an appeal case.Richard Heffron III, 39, of Bath, Maine, was convicted last year for violating a protection order arising from abuse.In Maine, just like in many other states in the US, a person may seek court protection to help stop domestic violence. A restraining order allows the protected person to ask for police intervention if the individual it targets tries to come near or communicate with them.After Heffron's posts popped up in the news flow of their shared Facebook friends, the ex-girlfriend reported it to the local police. The force then charged the 39-year-old with violating the court-mandated restriction.He appealed the conviction on the grounds that his Facebook comments were free speech. Heffron argued that his social media posts did not constitute direct or indirect contact with the woman.On Tuesday, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court rejected the appellant's arguments. "Commenting on the verdict, James Mason, Heffron's attorney, expressed "disappointment", noting that there was "no evidence" that his client "ever intended to have these comments reach" his former partner.