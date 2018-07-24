© John Ellswick/AP



"Disinformation during elections is the new normal," co-author Philip Howard told McClatchy. "In democracies around the world, more and more political parties are using social media to spread junk information and propaganda to voters.



"The largest, most complex disinformation campaigns are managed from Russia and directed at democracies. But increasingly, I'm also worried about copycat organizations springing up in other authoritarian regimes."

It originated at a so-called "troll farm" in St. Petersburg, where Russian operatives, a number of whom now face U.S. criminal charges, allegedly placed Facebook and Twitter ads carrying fake or harshly critical news about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton or aimed at sowing divisions among voters on issues such as race, gun rights and immigration. The impact of some of those ads was amplified via automated messages, known as "bots," that reached millions of Americans.

"Social media manipulation is big business," the study said. "We estimate that tens of millions of dollars are being spent on social media manipulation campaigns, involving tens of thousands of professional staff."

an Oxford University study has found.Including U.S. government programs aimed at countering extremists such as Islamic fundamentalists,the authors estimated."The manipulation of public opinion over social media platforms has emerged as a critical threat to public life," the researchers wrote. They warned that, at a time when news consumption is increasingly occurring over the Internet,In an earlier analysis covering 2016, the researchers found governments and political parties had deployed social media to manipulate the public in 28 countries.In about a fifth of the countries evaluated, theHoward said young people in poorer nations "develop their political identities" on those sites, "so that's where the disinformation campaigns will go."Russia's 2016 stealthy social media campaign was part of a broad cyber offensive that U.S. intelligence agencies say was aimed at helping Donald Trump win the White House.Facebook and Twitter, facing pressure from the House and Senate intelligence committees, each took significant measures to tighten monitoring of social media activity and remove fake accounts and bots. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chairman and chief executive, ordered the hiring of thousands of employees to police activity over its platform and announced the firm would require disclosure in all future political messages of the identity of advertising sponsors."Even though Twitter and Facebook have been trying a lot of things to rein in the use of fake accounts and bots,Howard said.Brazil, a country rocked with political turmoil in recent years, has been the scene of "lots of manipulation over social media accounts," Howard said. "The political parties have been locked in lawsuits with each other over the use of bots."Cyber operatives in those nations have taken to occasionally injecting comments or typographical errors amid the bot streams to signal human involvement, Howard said.Based on a canvas of publicly available data, the researchers estimated thatthat are largely directed internally. Similar tasks are performed by at least 10,000 people in Azerbaijan, Iran, Ukraine and Vietnam, they said.