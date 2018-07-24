© Hugo Michiels/ Global Look Press

Armed police were deployed at the Hilton Hotel in Manchester, arresting six people on suspicion of attempted murder after a 20-year-old woman had her throat slit.The woman staggered into the street and flagged down police shortly after 11.10am on Monday in front of the Hilton Hotel on Deansgate, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) reports.The incident is not believed to be terrorism-related, a GMP spokesman said.The woman was released from hospital at around 6pm on Monday after her lacerations turned out to be less serious than originally feared.Detective Inspector Patrick Goodrich from GMP's City of Manchester team said: "Our enquiries are still in the very early stages and we are working hard to establish exactly what happened within the hotel."Thankfully, the woman's injuries were less serious than first thought, but we could easily have been dealing with her death, the thought is terrifying."Anyone who may be able to help with our investigation is asked to get in touch with police as soon as possible."Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4409, alternatively call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.