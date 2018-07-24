One inspector says: "We have to protect you against nudity, even if it is artistic in nature."In an open letter, Tourism Flanders invited Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg to a meeting over "a cup of coffee or a Belgian beer" to discuss its regulations.The move comes after Facebook removed one of its ads featuring Rubens' famous Descent from the Cross painting.The organisation responded by making a video entitled "16th century Rubens paintings versus 21st century social media regulations".The video features uniformed FBI social media inspectors patrolling an art gallery and asking visitors whether they have social media accounts.Any who admit to using social media are shepherded away from paintings featuring nudity and towards those where all of the subjects are fully dressed.A Facebook spokesman replied that it would be more than happy to discuss the issue, saying: "We gladly invite Tourism Flanders for a coffee."Facebook insists that posts featuring nudity in art are never removed from the site, although it admitted that guidelines for advertisements were more strict.Rubens is considered the most influential artist of Flemish Baroque tradition. The Descent from the Cross is the central panel of a triptych painting which he completed in 1614. It is still in its original place, the Cathedral of Our Lady in Antwerp.Tourism Flanders promotes tourism in the northern Dutch speaking part of Belgium.