This game is nothing new, but it has gotten significantly worse in recent years, especially after the election of Donald Trump. Before the election liberals hated non-liberals (independents are not immune either, anyone deemed not sufficiently liberal is fair game), but after November 8th, 2016, particularly around 9:00 pm when it became clear that Hillary was not going to win in a walk, their blood began to boil and scalps became the order the day.
This week saw the left eat one of their own, as was bound to happen - Frankenstein's monster always returns to destroy the castle eventually.
he wrote,
"If you are interested at all in 'crossing the aisle' you should consider following @BenShapiro. I don't agree with him on much but he's a genuine person who once helped me for no other reason than to be nice. He doesn't bend the truth. His intentions are good."Like I said, a harmless tweet expressing a sentiment from an earlier time, a simpler time. But that time is dead. The aisle is a chasm, and progressives have built a wall around their side, a la Berlin 1961, to keep people in. Suggesting it be breached is heresy.
Duplass quickly came under fire from people in his own trench; from inside the wall. A day later he issued a retraction.
Why issue a retraction (an apology) for simply telling liberals they might want to sample the air outside their bubble every once in a while? Because that's not allowed. A hive mind is not built to accept or even handle dissent.
Derek Hunter is Washington, DC based writer, radio host and political strategist. He has previously worked for several prominent conservative non-profits as an analyst in health, education, technology and judicial policies, as well as a press secretary in the US Senate. Additionally, Derek helped found the Daily Caller, where he is a contributor