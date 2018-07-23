Palestinian woman crying
Israel's foreign ministry complained angrily on Twitter over CNN and BBC over the coverage of recent events in Gaza, accusing the news outlets of "manipulating" events after resurgent violence claimed five lives, four Palestinians and an Israeli soldier, on Friday.

A CNN tweet read: "Israel says one of its tanks targeted a Hamas military post in Gaza Saturday in retaliation for a border fence breach, one day after violence that left four Palestinians, including three Hamas militants, and an Israeli soldier dead."

Foreign Minister Spokesperson, Emmanuel Nahshon, took issue with the chronological structure of the tweet, believing that listing the death of Palestinians before the Israeli soldier implied timing.

"No @cnni !!! You got it wrong and not for the first time - an Israeli soldier was killed by #Hamas and #IDF retaliated, protecting its country and citizens against murderous terrorists. By misrepresenting the facts you manipulate against #Israel! @cnni- STOP YOUR MANIPULATION !" his tweet read.

Nahson also retweeted a tweet criticisng the BBC.

"We in the foreign ministry are on guard 24 hours a day. We would not let international media deliberately distort the events taking place in Israel and in our region. We will respond to every distorted headline and demand its immediate correction," said Nahshon to Ynet.

Nahson's complaints come amid international fears of a "devastating conflict" with the UN chief expressing concern on Saturday.

"I am gravely concerned over the dangerous escalation of violence in Gaza and southern Israel," he said in a statement.

"It is imperative that all sides urgently step back from the brink of another devastating conflict."

Recent Israeli attacks on Gaza mark the most serious escalation between Hamas and Israel since the launch of the latter's Operation Protective Edge, which killed hundreds of children in 2014.

Israel's vicious operation killed 2,200 Palestinians, including more than 500 children. A quarter of Gaza's nearly 2 million population were also displaced in the brutal offensive.