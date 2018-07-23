To anger a conservative, lie to him. To anger a liberal, tell him the truth...Stupid people are running the government, and other stupid people think that this is good - and want MORE!
- Teddy Roosevelt
Hard facts escape Left (non) thinking trolls since critical thinking skills are ignored in favor of hopium and what one "thinks" or "feels" ignoring reality.
Examples are plentiful
-Obama, Hillary, Rice and other democrats "the Bengahzi attack was sparked by a hateful video.
This caused an "innocent man" to go to jail.
-You can keep your doctor
-Average family will save $2,500.00
-Bowe Bergdahl served with honor and distinction
Example of Leftist attempt to prove their non-fact based idiocy
On July 19, Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom (California) tweeted that it is "easier to get a gun than a happy meal in California."
The facts: Not only do Californians have to submit to a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases; they also have to pass a background check. No background check is required for a Happy Meal.
Additionally, the burden of buying a gun is only the first step of many other requirements tied to owning one. Those include registering the weapon with the state, as well as observing magazine capacity laws and gun storage requirements (depending on the city of residence).
Facts are always so inconvenient to the left - sadly this is ignored by most since they too lack critical thinking skills and derive their understanding of the world via Facebook and twitter.
Now that is DOOM we can believe in!
Integricide: The willful killing of the truth, as permitted by the ignorant and those who criminally control them.
As we've seen time and again, with "progressives," every day is Opposite Day - or as Orwell noted: FREEDOM IS SLAVERY. They fight to keep the ropes & chains around their necks while demanding we all do the same.
Leftist ignoring facts can be dangerous / deadly as well.
Take the case of a 26-year-old Afghan man who was sentenced to 30 months in prison for raping a 20-year-old woman who had let him live in her apartment. The sentence was given by the court in Cologne, Germany, reports Kölner Rundschau.
The migrant came to Germany two years ago, the local news outlet reports, and the contact with the woman came through the group "Refugees Welcome," or "Flüchtlinge Wilkommen."
The attack occurred Oct. 25, 2015, when the Afghan rapist sneaked into the 20-year-old woman's room while she was sleeping.
Today's example of leftist lies
Hillary's Response to Charge She's Part of the Establishment: 'I'm a Woman!'
Progressives 'intentionally blind' to radical Islamic terror, says author
'Ticking time bombs' feared all over U.S., Europe
"The left is just blind, intentionally blind, to the reality of radical Islamic terrorism,
"It's this political correctness."
"The average person knows it's ridiculous, and it's insane to be bringing hundreds of thousands of people from Syria who are not vetted at all. We don't know who these people are."
Scott Baio slaps MSNBC anchor with facts
Actor reminds her of Obama's 'If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun'
"You want me to be sweet and gentle to a man, a president, who says if they bring a knife to an argument, you bring a gun. That's what President Obama said."
Hard facts for those claiming leftism works
Hungry Venezuelans cry at the sight of food, as economic crisis deepens
. . . despite Venezuela's oil abundance, its state-run oil company, PDVSA, is broke. Venezuela's oil production fell to a 13-year low in June, according to OPEC, of which it's a member.
It's cash and gold stockpile are dwindling too. Veneuzuela's foreign reserves are now a mere $11.9 billion, according to its central bank. Two years ago it had $20 billion. The country has had to ship gold to Switzerland this year to help pay down its debts.
Venezuela could be quickly approaching an economic judgment day. It owes about $5 billion in a string of bond payments between October and November. Many experts believe the chance of default is very high.
Leftists in Finland have thrown a man in jail for using "excessive self-defense" to fight off a home invasion.
One man armed only with a knife fought off three armed robbers with a gun.
Rather than get a medal and a parade held in his honor, he's getting a jail sentence.
In comment section:
Even the Vikings have been castrated with Political Correctness .
Desperate Liberals Blame Drudge for Trump's Rise
Establishment media decries inability to control Trump narrative
Liberals scrambling to make sense of Donald Trump's incredible rise in the GOP are searching frantically for somewhere to pin the blame, with the latest accusations being lobbed at internet pioneer Matt Drudge.
From the comments section:
interesting... the left, gooble and facecuck, buries conservative searches and buries anti leftist, hillary stuff, Drudge doesn't and HE'S the sombitch... their logic is mind bottling. i wish 'em all dead.. no matter what the Supine Court says, communism is NOT free speech, it's subversion. treatable and curable by death.
The French unions are notorious for their communistic ways. They themselves chase companies out of France. For decades, when we advised clients looking to establish plants inside the Eurozone prior to 1998, we always warned them against France. After being threatened with closure back in 2014, workers at a French Goodyear Tire factory outright kidnapped two company executives and held them hostage; promising to hold them until "enormous amounts of money" were paid to them. You cannot imagine why anyone would even want to be assigned to run a foreign company in France these days.
Labor reform is desperately needed in France, but the unions are effectively communistic organizations who will generally act only in their self-interest, even if it is against the interests of the people. So, this will only fuel our models for civil unrest moving forward.
Infowars Videos Removed from YouTube Following Young Turks Meltdown
Videos disappear after progressive news host has on-air meltdown
Black Lives Matter Responds to Trump Speech: 'Terrorist'; 'Fascist'
Chris Matthews: Trump's 'Law and Order' Has 'A Racial Tone To It'
Van Jones: Trump's Speech 'Psychopathic,' Like Where 'There's Some Big Authoritarian Movement'
Black Trump Supporter Smacks Down CNN Reporter for Race Baiting
Latinos For Trump Destroy Racist MSM Narrative
Alex Jones talks with Latinos for Trump about how the left tries to silence minorities who support Trump using intimidation tactics.
Democrats Censor White from Red White and Blue To Avoid Triggering
Infowars reporter Joe Biggs discovers that Democrat Media Party planners excised the white from the red white and blue sections of the media party in order not to trigger anyone. Joe's Hitlary shirt does turn some heads including members of the Democrat Party of Minnesota
NWO MEDIA EXPOSED: WHY THEY WILL NEVER EVER EXPOSE FALSE FLAGS & SYSTEMIC CORRUPTION
Black Americans may have gained their freedom 151 years ago, but today they live under a different type of slavery, according to the founder of Americans for Israel. It's a slavery arising from dependence on one political party for handouts.
"When Lyndon Johnson came to power, blacks, who traditionally voted 95 percent Republican, suddenly switched over to the Democrats," Ben Kinchlow told WND. "Why? Because now the Democrats were promising to give them all this free stuff, and it's a hard thing to get people to turn down free stuff."
Kinchlow, who cohosts "FrontPage Jerusalem' and previously cohosted CBN's "The 700 Club," explained there were two types of slaves in the old American South - house slaves and field slaves.
Field slaves, who lived miserable lives of hard outdoor labor, were always looking for the chance to escape. House slaves, on the other hand, wore their master's cast-off clothes and received free meals left over from the master's table. When field slaves would say, "Let's run," the house slaves would say, "Run where? Where are we going to get something better than this?"
So it is with modern-day black people, according to Kinchlow.
"Today you find the African-American community saying, 'Why should I go to people that are going to make me self-reliant when I can just stay here in the Democrat Party and they will reward me for doing nothing?'" Kinchlow said.
Some leftist plan to defeat Hillary
BREAKING Democrats Will Be Campaigning Against Hillary Clinton
In this video Luke Rudkowski interviews one of the leading speakers organizing democrats against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race. This is the first day of the democratic national convention and former Bernie Sanders supporters are making their voices are heard as they say there was massive voter suppression in the primaries and that the system was rigged against them.
Lies of Hillary Exposed
One of Obama's 2008 campaign pledges was to end taxes for seniors making less than $50,000.
"[We] will eliminate all income taxation of seniors making less than $50,000 per year. This will eliminate taxes for 7 million seniors - saving them an average of $1,400 a year- and will also mean that 27 million seniors will not need to file an income tax return at all."
Lie: More black people get arrested than "white boys".
Fact: Black People commit a grossly disproportionate amount of crime. Data from the FBI shows that Nationwide, Blacks committed 5,173 homicides in 2014, whites committed 4,367. Chicago's death toll is almost equal to that of both wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, combined. Chicago's death toll from 2001-November, 26 2015 stands at 7,401. The combined total deaths during Operation Iraqi Freedom (2003-2015: 4,815) and Operation Enduring Freedom/Afghanistan (2001-2015: 3,506), total 8,321.
Lie: 'Police always targeting us, they always messing with the black man.'
Fact: A city where the majority of citizens are black (Baltimore for example) ...will ALWAYS have a higher rate of black people getting arrested, it will ALWAYS have a higher rate of blacks getting stopped, and will ALWAYS have a higher rate of blacks getting killed, and the reason why is because a city with those characteristics will ALWAYS have a higher rate of blacks committing crime. The statistics will follow the same trend for Asians if you go to China, for Hispanics if you go to Puerto Rico, for whites if you go to Russia, and the list goes on. It's called demographics.
Lie: Blacks are the only ones getting killed by police, or they are killed more.
Fact: As of July 2016, the breakdown of the number of US Citizens killed by Police this year is, 238 White people killed, 123 Black people killed, 79 Hispanics, 69 other/or unknown race.
Fact: Black people kill more other blacks than Police do, and there are only protest and outrage when a cop kills a black man. University of Toledo criminologist Dr. Richard R. Johnson examined the latest crime data from the FBI's Supplementary Homicide Reports and Centers for Disease Control and found that an average of 4,472 black men were killed by other black men annually between Jan. 1, 2009, and Dec. 31, 2012. Professor Johnson's research further concluded that 112 black men died from both justified and unjustified police-involved killings annually during this same period.
The old Elizabeth Warren-Barack Obama theme of "You didn't build that" had become Hillary's theme once again. No one does anything on their own. It takes a village of bloated bureaucrats to do anything. And Hillary has to be appointed to run this village of bloated bureaucrats who, like her, never actually do anything but sing their own praises and then give themselves pay raises and more power to abuse.
Donald Trump, we are told, is a terrible person who actually believes in individualism. While good progressives like Hillary know that individualism is a pernicious lie told by running dog capitalists.
And Hillary will be a "a President for Democrats, Republicans, and Independents". She'll be such a good president that we won't even need elections anymore. Just like the Democrats dispensed with them. There will just be one "village" under Hillary and Huma and the rest of their ridiculous neo-Reds.
Then Hillary will fix the economy by banning people from giving money to Republicans and promoting voter fraud. She will legalize illegal aliens to "grow our economy" by destroying still more American jobs. And she will see to it that companies "share profits" to working people. And by working people, she means the Clintons. College will be free. And the "super-rich" will pay for it all.
The "super-rich" are the really rich. Not flat broke paupers like the Clintons.
Half of Hillary's new positions were things that she had rejected as too radical when Bernie proposed them. Now they're not too radical anymore. Because the Democrats always keep turning Left.
Yesterday's crazy radical idea is tomorrow's Democratic slogan. Yesterday's Alinsky disciple is tomorrow's moderate Democrat. Yesterday's Communist notion is tomorrow's DNC speech.
Mexican Foreign Minister: Mexico's Violence Is Product of U.S. Gun Laws
Speaking at the second Conference of States Parties of the Arms Trade Treaty in Geneva, Foreign Minister Claudia Ruiz Massieu blamed Mexico's rampant gun crime on the U.S. laws and, in particular, cited the absence of a ban on "assault weapons."
She cited figures showing the U.S. as the source of more than half of the "assault rifles" decommissioned in Mexico from December 2012 to July 2016. She did not mention Fast & Furious, a program under Obama's DOJ/ATF which ran from 2009 to 2011 and allowed the sale of upwards of 2,500 guns to known cartel straw purchasers.Those purchasers, in turn, were allowed to smuggle the guns from Arizona into Mexico, where they were dispersed to said cartel connections.
De Blasio: No Evidence that Explosion in Manhattan Is Terrorism
Mayor de Blasio, asked by a reporter whether the blast was terror-related, said, "At this moment, we do not see a link to terrorism." He added, "There was also no specific evidence of a connection" to the pipe bomb that detonated earlier in the day in New Jersey.