"EXCEPTIONAL SNOW in action on the Marmolada in full SUMMER"Surprising dense snowfall in the middle of Summer on the Marmolada between the provinces of Trento and Belluno, in the Dolomites, on the border between Veneto and Trentino Alto Adige."A rare and fascinating phenomenon."See "extraordinary images" by Carlo Budel, who lives in Punta Penia refuge at 3300 meters of the Dolomite peak."Is this global warming?," asks Dr Poletto