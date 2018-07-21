it is far from clear what happened.

Investigation launched into suspected hailstone damage to An-24 twin turboprop - but all 30 on board were unharmed.The nose of the Antonov aircraft was holed and severely damaged after the plane flew through 'unfavourable weather conditions' en route from Olenyok to Yakutsk in the Sakha Republic - also known as Yakutia.All on board were safe despite the rough flight.The airline has praised captain Nikolay Starostin and his crew for ensuring the safety of passengers.The pilot handed in regional capital Yakutsk without incident following the 1,070 km (665 mile) flight.Air safety watchdog Rosaviation has set up a commission to investigate the incident.