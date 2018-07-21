polar airline storm plane damage

The airline has praised captain Nikolay Starostin and his crew for ensuring the safety of passengers.
Investigation launched into suspected hailstone damage to An-24 twin turboprop - but all 30 on board were unharmed.

The nose of the Antonov aircraft was holed and severely damaged after the plane flew through 'unfavourable weather conditions' en route from Olenyok to Yakutsk in the Sakha Republic - also known as Yakutia.

All on board were safe despite the rough flight.

The pilot handed in regional capital Yakutsk without incident following the 1,070 km (665 mile) flight.

Polar Airlines has denied a lightning strike was responsible. Another possible cause is hailstones - but it is far from clear what happened.

Air safety watchdog Rosaviation has set up a commission to investigate the incident.

