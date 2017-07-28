This terrifying photo shows the damage a freak storm in Istanbul inflicted on a passenger plane on a Turkish airlines jet bound for the city.At least ten people were injured - two of them seriously - when a violent thunderstorm struck Istanbul, bombarding the city with hailstones the size of golf balls and submerging much of the city in knee-deep water.The unforgiving winds, rain and hail appear to have worn away the paint on the Turkish Airline jet's nose, with cracks visible on the pilots' window.The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the Aegean city of Canakkale, around 170 miles flight from Istanbul which endured the worst of the freak storm.The jet was one of 16 to be rerouted from their planned destination of Ataturk airport, Istanbul, the pro-government Anadolu news agency reported.The storm, which lasted only 20 minutes, paralysed traffic and caused flash floods which submerged cars and buses.Officials said more than 7,000 emergency workers were deployed to help in the aftermath of the storm which uprooted 230 trees, destroyed 90 roofs and sparked fires across the city.Terrifying images showed a fire raging at a plastic store, in the Kagithane district, following a powerful lightning strike. Further storms may strike through the night.The incident occurred just nine days after Istanbul was pounded by heavy rains and winds of up to 50mph, flooding streets and metro stations and disrupting tram lines, but without causing casualties.Footage from broadcaster Haberturk showed a city bus half submerged near a bridge in the city's Unkapani district.Some of the passengers left the bus and waded through the flooded road while others climbed on top of the bus's roof.Dramatic footage on Turkish TV showed waves of hail and rain cascading down the stairs of the Taksim metro station.Two people were injured when the wall of an old cemetery collapsed near a busy street, the Daily Sabah said.The municipality is reported to have warned that 50mm of rain would fall, but apocalyptic the scenes suggest that was a gross underestimate.The Daily Sabah said several buildings and offices were flooded with water as hailstones shattered the windows of cars and homes.A large crane toppled over at Haydarpasa port, near the southern entrance to the Bosphorus tunnel, caused an explosion which sparked a massive blaze.At least one person was injured in the fire, which was later brought under control, but torrential rainfall disrupted the evening's rush hour traffic, stranding vehicles in flooded streets.NTV television showed people leaving a bus that was stranded in a flooded underpass and walking to safety in waist-high waters. Hail the size of golf balls also damaged some windows and car windshields.It is the second time this month that heavy rains flooded streets and disrupted transport in Istanbul.Authorities also shut down the Eurasia Tunnel which connects Istanbul's Asian and European sides under the Bosporus strait, as a precaution.The city's main tram service between the Bagcilar suburb and Kabatas, on the banks of the Bosporus, was also suspended.It is the second time in 10 days that heavy rainfall inundated streets and caused havoc.