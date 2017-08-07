© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

When I did a video on this subject in 2015 of hail damaged aircraft emergency landings, stating that the intensity of damage would uptick right along with the intensification of the grand solar minimum. I am providing images after an emergency landing from hail damage in Istanbul turkey, so you can compare both 2017 and 2015 yourself. This is a subject that is taboo to discuss in aviation industry meetings.