An investigation is underway in Canada after a runaway artillery gun detached itself from a military vehicle and rolled into afternoon traffic.The incident occurred around 1 pm on Saturday in the city of Nanaimo, British Columbia, where witnesses saw two members of the Canadian Armed Forces unsuccessfully chase after the howitzer after it mysteriously detached from the military vehicle towing it, according to the Vancouver Sun.No one was injured during the incident, according to Nanaimo Royal Canadian Mounted Police, who along with Canadian Forces personnel are investigating how the towed gun managed to get loose.