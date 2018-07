According to the latest Gallup poll, NOBODY thinks global warming is our most important problem, contrary to what NRCM, Audubon and CLF sock puppets tell us.Climate Depot note: The New York Times survey found that climate 'worry' comes in at 11% - 2nd to last out of 18 reasons cited - for why young adults are not having kids. So much for all the claims that people were forgoing having kids due to climate fears! ( Flashback: A weatherman breaks down in tears and considers having a vasectomy, vows NEVER to fly again due to grim UN climate report: Eric Holthaus tweeted 'no children, happy to go extinct'