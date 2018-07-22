SOTT Radio
Trump-Putin Summit Enrages The War Party
Society's Child
Gallup poll: Immigration at the top of Americans' concerns while 'Russia' barely mentioned and global warming not at all
Fri, 20 Jul 2018 13:07 UTC
Fri, 20 Jul 2018 13:07 UTC
Climate 'worry' ranks at bottom of New York Times survey - 'Worry about climate change' at 17th out of 18 reasons for not having kids
Climate Depot note: The New York Times survey found that climate 'worry' comes in at 11% - 2nd to last out of 18 reasons cited - for why young adults are not having kids. So much for all the claims that people were forgoing having kids due to climate fears! (Flashback: A weatherman breaks down in tears and considers having a vasectomy, vows NEVER to fly again due to grim UN climate report: Eric Holthaus tweeted 'no children, happy to go extinct')
Comment: Notice that 'Situation with Russia' is way down the list with 1 single point between February and April and wasn't even mentioned afterwards. That is in spite of the hysterical media campaign.