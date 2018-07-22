Gallup
According to the latest Gallup poll, NOBODY thinks global warming is our most important problem, contrary to what NRCM, Audubon and CLF sock puppets tell us.

Climate 'worry' ranks at bottom of New York Times survey - 'Worry about climate change' at 17th out of 18 reasons for not having kids

Climate Depot note: The New York Times survey found that climate 'worry' comes in at 11% - 2nd to last out of 18 reasons cited - for why young adults are not having kids. So much for all the claims that people were forgoing having kids due to climate fears! (Flashback: A weatherman breaks down in tears and considers having a vasectomy, vows NEVER to fly again due to grim UN climate report: Eric Holthaus tweeted 'no children, happy to go extinct')