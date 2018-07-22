Hundreds of people were evacuated between 18 and 19 July, 2018, after flooding hit parts of the Tatra Mountain region in northern Slovakia following two days of heavy rain.Slovakia's Fire and Rescue Corp (Prezídium Hasičského a záchranného zboru - HaZZ) said that firefighters helped evacuate 274 people from flooded homes in the village of Stará Lesná, Kežmarok District in the Prešov Region in north-central Slovakia. The village was flooded after the Studený Potok stream overflowed. Evacuees were accommodated in a local municipality building and school. Firefighters also erected temporary flood defences in the village.. As of 19 July, HaZZ reported that the situation in all areas was stabilising.including Skalnaté Pleso (123.9 mm), Oravská Polhora (113.7 mm), Oravice (108.5 mm), Reľov (104.6 mm) and Osturňa (103.3 mm).As of 20 July, SHMÚ had in place level 1 flood warnings for the Váh River at Liptovský Mikuláš, and the Poprad River in Stará Ľubovňa district.