Ten people were killed and 12 listed missing as flash floods hit Vietnam's northern and central provinces.In the northern province of Yen Bai, as of Friday afternoon floods have killed 8 people while 10 are missing and 6 injured, according to provincial leaders.Speaking to VnExpress, Yen Bai's chairman Do Duc Duy said the ongoing flooding is the largest the province has ever recorded, with 6 out of its 9 districts suffering heavily damages.In the central province of Thanh Hoa, two people were killed while another two are missing after a flash flood on Thursday night destroyed their house in Lang Chanh District while they were sleeping.Rescue forces found the bodies of Vi Van Thien, 50, and Le Thi Bien, 75, on Friday morning but Ha Thi Bien, 28, and Vi Thi Huyen Tran, 4, have yet to be found.The floods also demolished two other houses in the area and injured three others.With more flash floods and landslides deemed likely, 45 families with 190 people in Lang Chanh have been evacuated.The National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center has cautioned that rivers in the central provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An could flood in the coming days.Son Tinh is the third storm that has formed in the East Sea, known internationally as the South China Sea, this year.