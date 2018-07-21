© Iran ocregister.com



US President Donald Trump has responded to reports that his former attorney Michael Cohen secretly recorded their conversations, calling the move "totally unheard of and probably illegal."Taking to his favorite method of communicating with the masses, Trump's tweet Saturday was the president's first response to Friday's report in the New York Times that claimed tapes seized by the FBI in April contained secret conversations between him Cohen discussing a proposed hush payment to a Playboy model who claims to have had an affair with the billionaire in 2006.Trump's current legal representative, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, confirmed the existence of the tapes on Friday. Speaking to the NYT, he said thatTrump insisted on his innocence in Saturday's tweet, assuring his followers that "the good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong!"