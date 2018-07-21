Trump
© Iran ocregister.com
President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump has responded to reports that his former attorney Michael Cohen secretly recorded their conversations, calling the move "totally unheard of and probably illegal."

Taking to his favorite method of communicating with the masses, Trump's tweet Saturday was the president's first response to Friday's report in the New York Times that claimed tapes seized by the FBI in April contained secret conversations between him Cohen discussing a proposed hush payment to a Playboy model who claims to have had an affair with the billionaire in 2006.

Calling it "inconceivable" and "almost unheard of" that federal agents would "break into a lawyer's office (early in the morning)," Trump then hit out at his former lawyer and special consul calling Cohen's actions "totally unheard of & perhaps illegal."

The search warrant needed for the raid had been issued thanks to a referral from the head of 'Russiagate' probe, Robert S. Mueller, and has already been decried by Cohen's lawyer as "inappropriate and unnecessary."

Trump's current legal representative, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, confirmed the existence of the tapes on Friday. Speaking to the NYT, he said that the recording, less than two minutes long, would show that while the discussion of payments did occur, no payment was ever made and would prove that the current president did nothing wrong.

Trump insisted on his innocence in Saturday's tweet, assuring his followers that "the good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong!"