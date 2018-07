© Brendan McDermid/Reuters



Donald Trump was secretly recorded by his personal attorney Michael Cohen discussing a proposed hush payment to a Playboy model, the New York Times reported, setting off a new cycle of media frenzy.Cohen is being investigated for potential campaign finance violations, over allegations that he paid off one or more women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.Although nobody has heard the content of the recording yet, the Times story spurred frenzied speculation among the anti-Trump crowd thatEven the Times reporters seemed excited by the discovery, writing that Cohen "is now seen as increasingly willing to consider cooperating with prosecutors."Giuliani told the Times on Friday.The recording is less than two minutes long and proves the current president had done nothing wrong, Giuliani told the newspaper.Cohen was first dragged into the limelight over the payment he allegedly made to adult actress Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels. Now that she is out of the headlines - sort of - the focus has shifted to Karen McDougal, a Playboy model who claims to have had an affair with Trump in 2006.Just a day ago, the outrage machine was all over Trump's alleged intent to send US diplomats to Russian dungeons . Before that, it was his "treason" of daring to disagree with US intelligence agencies during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland. Before that, it was over Trump "insulting" European allies