Putin declared the Cold War over. Pat Buchanan agrees and so do I. For as much grief as I give Donald Trump for his many missteps in foreign policy, his going to first Singapore and then Helsinki in the service of peace and better relations is more than commendable.
It was necessary.
Donald Trump may not be the President many of us wanted.
But, like it or not, he is both the president we have and the one we deserve. Our politics have been on a collision course with the bottom of the cesspit since 9/11.
We have bathed in the waters of "the archipelago of War Party think tanks beavering away inside the Beltway," as Buchanan put it in his recent article, and come out stinking like either liberal interventionists or neoconservatives.
Or do I repeat myself.
Both are in service of a greatly-expanded Deep State and corrupted political and financial class that is the height of what Sam Francis termed "Anarcho-Tyranny." Lawlessness for those with power and both ends of the truncheon for those without.
The net result is a corporate media that is the very definition of fascism. I'm talkin' Mussolini here, not the meaningless pablum of the frothing Twitterati of Soros' and Brock's "Resistance."
Just take the phrase "All within the State, nothing outside the State" and replace " the State" with "our State of Insanity," and you've got it nailed.
As I wrote recently for Strategic Culture Foundation:
"Trump's opponents both from members of the Deep State and media as well as those citizens supporting 'The Resistance' are so unhinged they have become indistinguishable from Colonel Jack T. Ripper from Dr. Strangelove.Given the best these people can do is hang Trump with the term 'traitor' so casually is prima facia evidence of 1) their desperation and 2) their insanity. Trump cannot be a traitor for going out and executing one of the main functions of the President, meeting with foreign leaders.
I swear I saw a tweet from Obama Administration CIA Director John Brennan discussing bodily fluids, but I may have misread it.
They have nurtured their own angst and denial at having lost an election and erected a bogeyman in Vladimir Putin as the only way in which the disgusting Trump could possibly have won."
The insanity stoked by real traitors like James Comey, John Brennan, Bill Browder, and John McCain who did conspire with foreign governments (the U.K., Ukraine and yes, Russia) to bring down a sitting President has people still believing that they can overturn the election and award the Presidency to Hillary Clinton ex post facto.
As lawless as the United States has become, even that is a little beyond the pale... but only just a little.
From Russia With Love
Vladimir Putin took a cue from Trump's masterful handling of the media to inject a few tons of reality into the minds of people all around the world. Remember, most people in the U.S. have never heard Putin speak.
Most only see him the way the media and want you to see him, since most Americans are quite busy people living their over-stuffed and over-stressed lives. But, many understand the importance of Trump and Putin sitting down to air grievances and exchange offers.
Because they are still rational enough to fear two nuclear powers not on speaking terms.
Putin declared the Cold War over, even though it wasn't of his design. Trump, for his part, said U.S./Russian relations have never been worse but that changed a few hours previous.
A collective sigh of relief went up from billions around the world as the Two Most Hated Men in the Western World mutually declared that peace between us was far more important than politics.
And the only thing the political class could do was wail.
Putin took every opportunity to speak directly to Trump's base, knowing that if he mentioned something they would look into it.
This is why he specifically brought up Misters Browder and George Soros. He wants the coverage of Russia and himself to change. And those two men, along with David Brock, spend a lot of time maintaining the Putin-as-Cthulhu meme.
If anything this was the most influential thing a Russian has done to affect a U.S. election since the fall of the Soviet Union, given the size of the audience.
Nothing some Russian internet trolls or even members of his Intelligence Services could come close. That we have become so brittle, so thin-skinned and frankly so childish as to believe that some guys poking around in John Podesta's e-mail box is the height of national security says more about us than about them.
Trump is Truly Pro-Life
At the end of the day Trump made the salient point about the investigation into Russia's interference into the election by bringing up the servers that the FBI still has not examined.
Trump said simply, "Prove the allegation. Prove that there was malfeasance and I'll take that to Mr. Putin." But, they can't prove it.
And in all of the foaming condemnation of Trump for refusing to accept the word of the intelligence agencies on this issue one very important point seems to be forgotten.
If Trump is so illegitimate because of Russian interference in our election, which is now a given according to Paul Ryan and if the proof exists and the Intelligence agencies who are without reproach have this proof then can someone on the Gods Green Earth Tell Me....
....WHY IS THIS MAN STILL PRESIDENT?
If our hard-working, salt-of-the-earth members of Federal Law Enforcement and Intelligence Community are so competent that it is "treasonous" to suggest otherwise by their boss, then why have they allowed this 'traitorous scumbag' to continue discharge his duties of the Office of the President of the United States?
If they know this and can prove it why haven't they done this yet? To not do so, knowing a traitor sits in the White House acting on behalf of a foreign government is itself treason.
Those of you reading this who just know in your heart of hearts that Trump is a Russian spook, secretly in the employ of Putin, I ask you why is it so hard for you to confront this basic question?
You base this 'knowledge' on the fact that 17 U.S. Intelligence Agencies said they are confident Russia interfered with the election. And yet, these same people cannot and will not indict Trump or coerce him into resigning.
Nixon resigned when he was caught. It was obvious to everyone.
The problem is that now, after all this time, there is no credible argument against Trump. And every day those crying 'treason' are doing so to a smaller and smaller echo chamber.
Just like Misters Soros and Browder are speaking to a smaller and smaller group of people who believe Vladimir Putin is the devil himself.Soros came out and admitted recently that he's losing on all fronts.
"I'm standing for principles whether I win or lose," Soros told me this spring. But, he went on, "unfortunately, I'm losing too much in too many places right now."The net is closing on Browder as the sun is setting on his influence in Congress. John McCain is dying, there will be a complete overhaul of The House and Senate this fall which will eventually lead to the repeal of the odious Magnitsky Act.
Browder is scared that Trump makes good on Putin's offer to Mr. Mueller so he's on every dead-legacy news outlet with fewer viewers than QVC at 3am pleading his case.
Millions just went to Putin's awful Russia and had the time of their lives.
The real traitors are squawking today because they know who they are. Trump and Putin spoke to a world tired of their games and tired of the lies.
While things still suck, thanks to both of them but at least, we can be reasonably sure the bombs will stay in their silos.
And this is something the New Dr. Strangelove's of the Left are lamenting.