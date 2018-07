Now, it is fast approaching a tipping point where more people will be spending money online with Amazon, than with all other retailers - combined. Amazon's next-closest competitor, eBay, a very, very distant second at 6.6 percent, and Apple in third at 3.9 percent. Walmart, the world's biggest retailer when counting physical stores, has yet to really hit the right note in e-commerce and comes in behind Apple with 3.7 percent of online sales in the US. -TC

It's no wonder that so many other online commerce businesses are chasing the marketplace model, which essentially creates transactions on two fronts for the platform operator, thereby improving margins that might be cut by not selling items directly. -TC

Amazon will account for accounts for 49.1% of all online retail sales, up from 43% the year before, if they clear an expected $258 billion in sales this year., reports Tech Crunch Fueling Amazon's rise is a robust network of third-party sellers and a rapidly expanding range of goods from groceries to fashion - made all the more attractive for subscribers of their Prime services.EMarketer arrives at their estimates "based on an analysis of quantitative and qualitative data from research firms, government agencies, media firms and public companies, plus interviews with top executives at publishers, ad buyers and agencies."What's more, Amazon is expected to drive over 80% of ecommerce growth this year.By in large Amazon's largest cash cow is their Marketplace - a third-party sales platform on which sellers can use Amazon's retail and logistics infrastructure to hawk their wares. It currently accounts for 68% of all retail sales - or around $176 billion. Direct sales from Amazon comprise the remainder."The continued growth of Amazon's Marketplace makes sense on a number of levels," said Andrew Lipsman, eMarketer's principal analyst. "More buyers transacting more often on Amazon will naturally attract third-party sellers. But because third-party transactions are also more profitable, Amazon has every incentive to make the process as seamless as possible for those selling on the platform."That said, all of Amazon's sales only amount to five percent of all retail sales across the country.