© Chris Helgren / Reuters



Canadians are preparing for the day when they can smoke cannabis without breaking the law, but some of them have not been shying away from it as it is: Torontonians already light the equivalent of 141.7 million joints a year.A survey published by Environics Analytics on Thursday pointed out that, supposing all the weed consumed by the respondents came in joints, Torontonians smoke the equivalent of a mind-boggling 141.7 million per year. If the figure is too colossal to embrace, the researches give a more tangible equivalent -The CN Tower, a staple of Toronto's skyline, is 1,815 feet (533.33m) tall and is the world's third-tallest freestanding tower.The popularity of cannabis also varies along income and age lines. It has been the most popular with young, diverse single adults, living in high-rise apartments, and the least favored by Asian families in upscale neighborhoods.Overall, about a third of the Canadian population above the age of 19 and older have consumed weed.The government hopes that the soon-to-be-enforced legislation will allow it to suppress the flourishing black market, thus cutting off the flow of money to criminal gangs and organized crime.Environics Analytics estimated that the value of the country's cannabis market stands at some $3.9 billion.