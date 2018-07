© Dinendra Haria/ Global Look Press

An Islamic State (formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorist has been found guilty of plotting a suicide attack on Downing Street with an explosive-filled Argos rucksack. He also planned to behead Prime Minister Theresa May.Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, from Finchley in north London, said he wanted to carry out an attack on Parliament and kill the Tory leader, but his terrorist plot was thwarted by undercover officers from the Metropolitan police, British intelligence agency MI5 and the FBI.He also detailed how he intended to use a suicide belt, a drone, an IED and poison, referred to as "P" or "curry mix".The accused first came to the attention of officers when he was suspected of sending indecent images to underage girls, an offence for which he was not charged.Half-way through the trial at the Old Bailey Rahman admitted to helping his friend Mohammed Aqib Imran join ISIS in Libya by recording a sponsorship video for the terrorist group. Imran, 22, from Birmingham, was convicted of possessing a terrorist handbook.The jury is still considering a charge against Imran of preparing terrorist acts abroad.