From the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) it is now more than 50 Days in a Row Arctic Temperatures Below Normal. This is the entire 80N latitude to the North Pole 90N across the entire top of our planet. Hard to believe its the hottest year ever with these numbers, additionally sea surface temperatures are not showing signs of extreme heat. Difficult to have a hot planet without hot oceans.