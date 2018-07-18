On 27 June 2018, the Zackenberg valley was still completely covered with ca. 1 meter deep snow. The vicinity of the research station visible in the middle of the photo was the only area freed of snow.
© Jeroen Reneerkens
Shifting jetstreams seem to be causing new climate patterns to form, pronounced effects are being seen in Greenland where July snows and incredibly late freezes have left migrating and nesting birds no open ground. The usual migratory stop over is covered in snow.

Add to this, 60% losses of blueberries in Nova Scotia, 45% price increases in Balsamic Vinegar due to European grape losses and you can see why hail nets are the new norm for crops and our world is woefully unprepared for these changes.


