© LIDER Côte d’Ivoire
Floods in Aboisso, Ivory Coast July 2018 .
Flooding in south eastern Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) has left at least 2 people dead.

Flooding first struck areas of Aboisso department on 13 July, 2018. Further flooding was reported over the following days.

More than 500 have been affected, with at least 200 people displaced from their homes.

According to local media, heavy rainfall in south eastern Côte d'Ivoire as well as river catchment areas in neighbouring Ghana, increased levels of the Bia River, causing it to overflow.


Heavy rain has also been reported in parts of the country's south west. Tabou in Tabou Department of the San-Pédro Region, close to the border with Liberia, has recorded over 140 mm of rain in the last 2 days (14 to 16 July).

Flooding in Abidjan Department in June this year left at least 18 people dead.